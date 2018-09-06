Cal Fire pilot shortage has planes grounded during wildfires

KTXL via CNN

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Following an already long and deadly fire season in California, state fire officials are now dealing with pilot shortages as wildfires continue to burn throughout the state.

Cal Fire says it has had to ground of some of the state's planes during emergencies because there are not enough people available to fly them.



Their flying schedules showed the agency grounded four of their twenty-three S-2 planes due to a pilot shortfall as major fires burned in August.

Calfire says the shortage of pilots and the grounding of tankers is due to a number of reasons: from pilot fatigue, to retirements, to vigorous training, to aircrafts needing more maintenance due to the now year-round firefighting demands.

Look where crews attacked the #CranstonFire from the air - saving homes and protecting the town. The #Idyllwild fire chief tells me the @CALFIRERRU pilot shortage is significant because any time fewer resources are available - it’s a threat.

More tonight @KESQ @LocalTwo pic.twitter.com/DRrY6Mr0n1 — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) September 5, 2018

Air attacks played an especially crucial role in combatting the Cranston Fire, which torched over 13,000 acres near Idyllwild and Mountain Center.

"You can see how close we were to losing those houses," said Idyllwild Fire Chief Patrick Reitz. "Had it gone in and continued to burn, we would have suffered significant loss."

Chief Reitz added, "Quite frankly, you can never throw enough ground resources at it to slow it to a level where you’re saving anything but a few homes."

Cal Fire says the shortage has not impacted fire responses.

"The aircraft, regardless if it`s helicopter or fixed wing, will be over that fire when you call 911 -- just like it was before," said Mike Mohler, Deputy Director of Cal Fire.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15