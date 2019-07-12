CAL FIRE crews contain vegetation fire in Thermal
CAL FIRE: 3-4 acres burned
THERMAL, Calif.- - CAL FIRE crews have contained a vegetation fire that broke out in Thermal early Friday morning. The fire occurred in a palm tree grove on Harrison Street between Airport Boulevard and 58th Avenue. The grove is inside the property of Empire Polo Nursery.
Crews say the call of the fire came just after 2:30 a.m. of palm trees on fire. When firefighters got to the scene, they were able to stop the forward progress of the fire after about an hour and a half.
No injuries were reported from the fire and the cause is under investigation according to CAL FIRE. No structures were threatened.
The fire was contained about an hour and a half after the fire was initially reported.
Harrison Street was closed to traffic as fire crews remain on the scene but reopened around 7 a.m.
