Cal Fire crew receives Medal of Valor for heroic rescue

Cal Fire crew honored for heroic rescue

Cal Fire crew honored with a medal of valor for a heroic rescue mission on Tahquitz Peak in Idyllwild.

The crew from Hemet rescued a climber in grave condition at 8,000 feet elevation. The climber had been struck by avalanche debris and fell several feet, entangling himself in ropes and left hanging upside down.

"This particular one was really technical and it was really critical, cause if it hadn't been for us, he would have died up on that rock," said George Karcher, a Cal Fire pilot with 35-years of experience.

The rescue took Karcher two attempts due to treacherous terrain and gusty winds before he was able to get close enough to the climber.

"It made the helicopter real squirly and the poor guy at the end of the cable, he got in there, he captured him with the rescue device, and he was upside down which is real unusual situation, cut away his rigging that he was attached to and we picked him up," Karcher recalled.

Carrion rescues the injured climber

Nathan Carrion, a fire apparatus engineer, hoisted the man to safety.

"Making the rescue was the difficult portion because of the wind and the terrain and how vertical it was and not being able to make any good footholds anywhere," Carrion said. "I eventually cut the victim off the rope and then I was hoisted up to the helicopter which seemed like forever on our way up, and it actually turned as a positive outcome."

Carrion continued, "The patient is actually alive now and we are here today in honor of him to continue on and show him life does continue on and accept the award in his honor."

The victim did have a climbing partner with him, he was swept by the avalanche and died from his injuries. The Calfornia Highway Patrol air unit also received a medal of valor for their night rescues during the Napa firestorms last year.

