Cal Fire and Water District warn people to stay out of Whitewater River

WHITEWATER, Calif. - Authorities are reminding people to stay out of Whitewater River as we head into these warmer months.

“It’s so rocky down here that as you’re swept away you will strike those rocks, become unconscious, and then obviously drown,” said Captain Fernando Herrera, Cal Fire.

“The water here is incredibly powerful and you don’t know how deep it is by looking at it,” said Katie Evans, Director of Communications & Conservation, Coachella Valley Water District.

The Whitewater River is forcefully flowing again and cutting its way through the desert landscape. The Water District explains the flow rate is now at a speed equivalent to quote “720 basketballs moving past a given point every second."

“We started using that analogy even though it might seem silly...is so that people could start understanding the context of how powerful this water is,” said Evans.

The roaring river is a combination of snow melt and water redirected from the colorado river -- a tempting sight off the ten freeway for many looking to cool down.

In the short time News Channel 3 was at the river on Friday, many people could be seen trying to get in. Water district officials reminded people it's not only dangerous, but also illegal. Cal Fire says they make rescues every year.

Just last summer, 41-year-old David Martinez-Garcia died while attempting to save his 7-year-old son. Both were swept away by the current. Yet today, people are still getting in the water in that exact same spot.

The surviving family had made a plea that the county increase signage in the area. While there are still signs that read “trespass and loitering forbidden by law,” there are no new signs warning of the dangers of drowning.

The water district did, however, tell News Channel 3 that they are interesting in working with the county on finding a better solution to keep people safe and out of the water in this area.

