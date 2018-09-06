Cabazon man to be arraigned on attempted murder charge

BANNING, Calif.- - An attempted murder charge was filed today against a man accused of stabbing another man at a Cabazon home, leaving him hospitalized in critical condition.



Scott Fitzgerald Scanlon, 51, of Cabazon, is accused in the Sunday morning stabbing of a 35-year-old man in the 49000 block of Mountain View Avenue.



Sheriff's deputies were sent to the address around 6:40 a.m. and found that the victim ``had been stabbed during an altercation at a residence,'' according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, who did not elaborate on a possible motive.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition, Carroll said.Scanlon, who also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of using a weapon and causing great bodily injury, was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he was being held without bail, county jail records show. He's set to be arraigned in a Banning courtroom this afternoon.

