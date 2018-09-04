Man arrested and charged with attempted murder for alleged Cabazon stabbing

CABAZON, Calif.- - A 51-year-old Cabazon man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with alleged early Sunday morning stabbing.

At 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 2, Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies from the Cabazon station responded to a residence on the 49000 block of Mountain View Avenue to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, they found a 35-year-old man who had been stabbed during an altercation and had sustained major injuries.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Sheriff's investigators then responded to the scene and took over the investigation. They later located Scott Scanlon, 51, who was believed to be responsible for the stabbing.

After the investigation was concluded, Scanlon was arrested and booked into Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on an attempted murder charge.

He also faces one felony revocation hearing charge.

Scanlon is being held without bail.

The investigation is active, and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department urges anyone with additional information relating to this case to contact Master Investigator Thomas at (951) 922-7100. To issue an anonymous tip, contact WE-Tip at 1-888-780-CRIME, go to WeTip.com, or www.riversidesheriff.org/crimetips .

