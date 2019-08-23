Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, Gov. Newsom sign compact

SACRAMENTO, Calif.- - California Governor Gavin Newsom signs tribal-state gaming compact between the state and the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, the governor's office announced Thursday.

The new compact will be in effect for 25 years and states that the tribe may operate no more than two gaming facilities.

The tribe currently owns the fantasy springs resort casino in Indio.

The compact also states that the tribe can operate a total of 1,800 gaming devices until December 2023. After that, the number increases to 2,250 gaming devices.

"The compact affirms the Tribe's commitment to their local community and is intended to enable the tribal government to invest in local jurisdictions, non-profits and civic organizations for improved fire and emergency medical services, law enforcement, public transit, education, environmental protection and tourism, as well as other services and infrastructure improvements," reads announcement from the Governer's office.

Click here to read the full compact agreement.