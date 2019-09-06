CA Republican Party convention begins in Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif.- - The three-day California Republican Party Convention will begin today at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa in Indian Wells.



Friday's agenda includes a Board of Directors meeting, a chairwoman's lunch, featuring California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Patterson, the first woman to hold the post, training sessions on topics such as campaign management, hosting rallies and creating donor programs, and a dinner with Energy Secretary Rick Perry delivering the keynote speech.



Other convention speakers include Brad Parscale, the campaign manager of President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.



The convention will conclude Sunday with a second Board of Directors meeting.