News

CA Republican Party convention begins in Indian Wells

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 10:37 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:38 AM PDT

INDIAN WELLS, Calif.- - The three-day California Republican Party Convention will begin today at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa in Indian Wells.
   
Friday's agenda includes a Board of Directors meeting, a chairwoman's lunch, featuring California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Patterson, the first woman to hold the post, training sessions on topics such as campaign management, hosting rallies and creating donor programs, and a dinner with Energy Secretary Rick Perry delivering the keynote speech.
   
Other convention speakers include Brad Parscale, the campaign manager of President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.
  
The convention will conclude Sunday with a second Board of Directors meeting.


