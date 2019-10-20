Business vandalized with swastika

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Palm Springs Police Department continues investigating what they're calling a possible hate crime at a law firm.

A swastika was spray painted on a sign in front of an office building. It was reported just after 11:30 Saturday morning at the Weinstein and Associates Law firm at 1021 South Palm Canyon drive.

The owner, Robert Weinstein told News Channel 3 the swastika was removed sometime after it was discovered.

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking the public for help in the investigation. If you have any information on the case you are asked to contact the department.