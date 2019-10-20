News

Business vandalized with swastika

Police believe it could be a possible hate crime

By:

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 04:22 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 04:22 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Palm Springs Police Department continues investigating what they're calling a possible hate crime at a law firm.

A swastika was spray painted on a sign in front of an office building. It was reported just after 11:30 Saturday morning at the Weinstein and Associates Law firm at 1021 South Palm Canyon drive.

The owner, Robert Weinstein told News Channel 3 the swastika was removed sometime after it was discovered.

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking the public for help in the investigation. If you have any information on the case you are asked to contact the department. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries