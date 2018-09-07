Business owners and city leaders celebrate progress at State of the City event

Palm Springs looks towards the future in

Palm Springs, Calif. - - Business owners and city leaders packed Palm Spring's Convention Center for this year's sold out State of the City event. The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual fundraiser to discuss economic successes and opportunities coming to the area.



Arts and Culture

The city boasted many new restaurants that opened in the past year -- including the Marlin Bar, the rooftop at the Rowan, Grand Central in the Plaza, Sandfish in N. Palm Springs, Wexler's Deli, House of Poke, Alebrije, Venezia, and Kreem ice cream.

Mayor Moon said the city is seeing a greater focus on arts, culture and theater in Palm Springs. Residents can expect to see art installations in public places incorporated throughout the city.

"There are so many tremendous things to do here in Palm Springs," said Mayor Moon, mentioning many new additions with upcoming film festivals and live performances.

Mayor Moon said the "crown jewel" of arts and culture is the Palm Springs contemporary Art Museum which has gained a big increase in attendance, up 43% since January.

The Palm Springs Walk of Stars also renewed standards for qualifications.

"Higher standards, fewer stars, and a new format," said Mayor Moon. The City of Palm Springs now owns the walk but gives responsibility for selection and ceremonies to the Chamber of Commerce.

Emerging Cannabis Industry

Mayor Moon said Palm Springs is on the "forefront" of the emerging cannabis industry with regulations, permitting and inspections.

Over 40 permit applications are currently in process for dispensaries and cultivation sites.

The city has approved a new position at the fire department to oversee this. "The amount of work is really a lot," said Moon.

Watch the entire State of City address

The Challenge of Homelessness

The city has put more than a million dollars in investment this year toward combating homeless. The city partners with agencies like Well in the Desert and Path of Life, Roy's Day Program, as well as offers a variety of mental health support services.

The committee is led by council member Christy Holstege.

Tourism

Council member Geoff Kors gave an update on the economy and infrastructure of tourism attractions. The city saw more than 5 million tourists in the past year.

Investment remains strong in the airport, aerial tramway, shopping, dining and downtown business exteriors. The city encourages businesses to apply for city funds which match up to $5,000 for applicants to improve their facades.

The city anticipates 2.2 million passengers at the Palm Springs Airport in the upcoming year with 13 airlines now operating. The city projects 34 million in revenue for airline tourism in the coming years.

Indian Canyon Two Way Conversion project is estimated to start this month and expected to be completed in April 2019. Funds come from SB-1, Measure A and J and CVAC funds. There will be one southbound lane and two northbound lanes with parking spaces still available on Indian Canyon.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians will open a cultural museum and spa by 2020. The 85,000 sq. ft facility will be a home to celebrate indigenous history, culture and modern times. The city expects 100,000 visitors a year.

The College of the Desert will open its Palm Springs campus by 2021. The college purchased 26 acres of the former Palm Springs mall in April.

Election Changes

There's a push for change -- moving from at-large to district-based elections in what the city says will prevent disenfranchisement for minority voters. The city hopes to join other cities across California to create majority/minority districts.

Council member Lisa Middleton said she hopes grassroots campaigns and door-to-door canvassing will be easier for candidates in Palm Springs to build more personal relationships with voters.

Public input meetings will be held September 27 and October 4.

Investment in Public Safety

"The number one responsibility and priority is public safety of our residents and tourists," said Mayor Robert Moon at the event. There are six new positions at the Fire Department opening up this year.

Measure D and J added 3 new fire engines, 25 police vehicles equipped with new computers, including an armored rescue vehicle provided by donation. The police station built in 1984 is also getting a $5 million renovation from Measure J funds. Fire Station #4 is also under renovation.

Measure C - Vacation Rentals

The city voted against prohibit vacation rentals in single family residences. Over 70% of voters said no.

"This divided neighbors against neighbors," said Mayor Moon. "We want to make sure this is working for residents." The mayor said vacation rentals decreased by 16% in the past year.

Measure J

$78.2 million has come in from Measure J - the money currently going toward infrastructure, community projects, streets, sidewalks, parks and recreation and the construction of a new park coming in March 2019.