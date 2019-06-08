Burrtec issues warning about battery fire risk following recycling center blaze

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - After a fire broke out at its Palm Desert recycling center on Thursday, Burrtec issued a statement warning about the hazards of improperly disposing lithium-ion batteries, even as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"The cause of the fire is still undetermined; however, typical causes of these types of fires range from pressurized tanks/containers, fuels, fertilizers, to newer hazards like lithium-ion batteries that are placed in recycle containers. The past few years have shown an increased use and improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries as a significant contributor to recycle center fires. Unfortunately, the incidents involving lithium-ion battery fires are not just associated with recycle centers. This issue also holds true with airlines and the dangers of lithium-ion batteries igniting. "

The blaze, which broke out at 5:08 p.m. Thursday, required the efforts of 23 firefighters to douse, and was largely contained by 6:30 p.m.

Nearby businesses were forced to evacuate due to the fire.

Battalion Chief Jason McDerrmot, with Cal Fire Riverside County Fire, said the piles of cardboard were about 50 feet high by 50 feet wide and were engulfed in flames within an hour.

"No exposure damage to the office or structures at all. The firefighters did keep it to the piles itself," said Battalion Chief McDerrmot.