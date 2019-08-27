Burned body found in Joshua Tree believed to be L.A. man

KABC

VENICE, Calif.- - A burned body found in a dry lake bed in Joshua Tree in early August is believed to be the remains of a missing Los Angeles man, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Longtime Venice resident William Webb, who, according to KABC, was in his 70s, was reportedly found on August 16 near the intersection of Rosehedge Avenue and Sunway Road.. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies assigned to the Morongo Basin station discovered the remains after receiving a call on the incident that morning.

Webb was last seen on August 12.

Three suspects are being held on $2 million bail in connection with the investigation.

Webb's stepdaughter, Haena Worthing, was taken into custody Monday. Two other suspects, identified as John Shiefer and Shavonne Webster, were taken into custody last week.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Schiefer and Webster "personally used...a deadly and dangerous weapon" in Webb's homicide. According to KABC, that weapon is believed to be a hammer.

KABC

KABC

I'm shocked, really shocked," neighbor Eileen Nugent told KABC Monday as police investigators carried evidence boxes out of Webb's garage. "They moved in in 1998 and they've lived here since then and I've been friends with them since then."

H/T: KABC