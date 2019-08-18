Burned body found in Joshua Tree, authorities investigating

David McNew/Getty Images

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - On Friday August 16th, a caller reported the discovery of a burned body in the dry lake bed near Sunway Road and Rosehedge Avenue in Joshua Tree.

According to authorities, the call came in at 8:49 a.m. and deputies from the Morongo Basin Station responded.

Based on the evidence found at the scene, detectives from the Sheriff's Department Homicide Division took over the investigation. They say they're working to identify the male victim as well as any witnesses.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Homicide Division at (909)-387-3589.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 1-800-78CRIME or by using www.wetip.com.



