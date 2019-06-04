Burn permits suspended on state lands in county

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - Fire officials today suspended open burning in all state lands in Riverside County, citing ``critical fire weather and acute dryness of vegetation.''



Riverside County Fire Department Chief Shawn Newman announced Sunday that burn permits and other uses of open fire were to be suspended until further notice on state responsibility lands outside of incorporated cities beginning Monday.



``Although winter and spring rains were plentiful, fire danger always lurks as the grasses that these rains produced have begun to dry out, creating a fire hazard,'' Newman said. ``We strongly encourage all Riverside County residents to harden your home and property against wildland fires. Please comply with the implemented open burning suspension. They are put in place for you, the public and our firefighters' safety.''



Campfires are restricted to established campfire facilities in public campgrounds, county fire Capt. Fernando Herrera said.

The Cranston Fire.

Agricultural burning will still be authorized in the Coachella Valley and the Blythe area as required for agricultural rehabilitation.Cooking and warming fires are also still allowed with a permit.

The Holy Fire.

The fire department reminded Riverside County residents to clear dead or dying vegetation around their homes and other properties for a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space. They also recommend using fire-resistant or drought-tolerant plants for landscaping and disposing of landscape debris by chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility.

Fire burning in Thermal in April.