SACRAMENTO, Calif.- - A new public information campaign has been launched by the Bureau of Cannabis Control, urging Californians to "Get #weedwise".

The campaign hopes to no nip issues caused by the purchase of marijuana from unlicensed businesses in the bud. The multilingual campaign points out the higher risks of product contamination when it comes to marijuana from unlicensed businesses, and also targets said businesses about the consequences of continuing to operate without a license.

"This public education campaign is the first to focus on educating consumers about the differences between cannabis purchased from licensed retailers and that from illegal businesses," said Lori Ajax, Chief of the Bureau of Cannabis Control. "We believe that this campaign will directly impact consumer safety by clarifying that only cannabis purchased from licensed retailers has met the state's safety standards, while sending a clear message to unlicensed businesses that they need to get licensed or shut down."

According to the Bureau of Cannabis Control's news release on the campaign, untested marijuana from unlicensed businesses could run the risk of being contaminated with "chemicals, mold and fecal matter".

The campaign will also include the distribution of alerts to businesses in violation; operating without a license puts the establishments at risk of confiscation of inventory and cash.

Additional information on the campaign can be found here. To verify a business' license validity, go to www.CApotcheck.com.