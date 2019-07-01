Brush fire shuts down lanes on I-10
WHITEWEATER, Calif.- - A brush fire that broke out about a mile from the Haugen Lehmann Way exit on Interstate 10 eastbound has forced the closure of several lanes on the freeway.
The blaze, which was reported just after noon, appears to have broken out in the center divider.
According to CHP, the number one lane and number 4 lane on I-10 Eastbound is shut down as crews work to contain the fire. A possible second fire may have sparked on the south side of the freeway.
Blowing winds in the area have spread smoke across both sides of the freeway, making visibility incredibly limited for drivers.
CHP officers and Cal Fire firefighters are on scene.
A News Channel 3 news team is on scene, stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.
