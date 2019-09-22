Brush fire in Thermal now 90 percent contained
Avenue 64 near Jackson street
THERMAL, Calif. - Fire crews continue to contain an eight acre brush fire in Thermal.
As of Sunday morning the fire is 90% contained.
CAL Fire tells News Channel 3 the blaze was reported just after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Avenue 64 near Jackson street.
Containment efforts have now been passed to the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Tribal Fire crews will be on the scene mopping up as they continue to extinguish the flames.
No injuries have been reported and no word yet how the fire started.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this fire in Thermal.
