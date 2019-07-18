Brush fire forces partial I-10 closure, slows traffic

WHITEWATER, Calif.- - A brush fire near the Whitewater rest area on Interstate 10 has forced a partial lane closure on the freeway.

The blaze, which reportedly broke out on the center divider according to the California Highway Patrol, was reported at 3:19 p.m. The vegetation fire is burning an area of 500 by 600 feet at a slow rate of speed, according to Cal Fire.

The number one lane on westbound I-10 has been shut down by CHP. Cal Fire crews are responding to the scene.

The heavy white smoke was limiting visibility in the area of the fire.

Two weeks ago, a brush fire on Interstate 10's center divider near the Haugen Lehmann Way exit was quickly extinguished after it caused traffic problems.

