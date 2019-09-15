News

Brush fire burning in Juniper Flats

Fire reported at 6:40 Saturday night

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 08:54 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 08:54 PM PDT

Juniper Flats, CALIF. - Brush fire burning in Juniper Flats in Riverside County 

Mandatory evacuations are in place in Juniper Flats, in Riverside County, because of a brush fire which was reported at 6:40 Saturday night.

Cal Fire says the fire is burning in the community of Mayberry, near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Warren Road.

The fire covers one hundred acres, and there is no containment.

No word yet on what caused the fire.
 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries