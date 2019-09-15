Juniper Flats, CALIF. - Brush fire burning in Juniper Flats in Riverside County

Mandatory evacuations are in place in Juniper Flats, in Riverside County, because of a brush fire which was reported at 6:40 Saturday night.

Cal Fire says the fire is burning in the community of Mayberry, near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Warren Road.

The fire covers one hundred acres, and there is no containment.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

