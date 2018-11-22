60 people evacuated as brush fire breaks out near Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Firefighters are battling a brush fire burning near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.
According to KESQ & CBS Local 2 crew at the scene, multiple fire engines are currently on location and an ambulance had just left. It is unknown at this time whether anyone has been transported to the hospital.
We have also confirmed 60 people have been evacuated from the Tram.
"We're getting people off the mountain and ya know we are 8516 ft up there so its a long way away but we just as a safety precaution when the decision is made by the supervisor or general manager we start taking people off the mountain and escorting them down the road, looks like its half done. I've seen about 30 cars go by," Greg Purdy, Vice President of marketing/public affairs at the Tram, told KESQ & CBS Local 2 Sarah Trott.
As of 10 p.m., the fire was 1.5 acres, according to the Palm Springs Firefighters' Association. At around 10:30 p.m., KESQ & CBS Local 2 crew were told to move back as the fire had jumped into the trees and grown.
No word on what started the fire. Stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for updates as we continue to confirm details.
