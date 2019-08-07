Brush fire breaks out in Whitewater area, spreads to structures

WHITEWATER, Calif.- - A brush fire has broken out in the Whitewater area of Riverside County near Haugen-Lehmann Way.

The fire is currently burning 2 acres of vegetation and has spread to structures.

The blaze was first reported around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Laurel Crest and Desert View north of Interstate 10.

50 firefighters and seven engine companies, and two bulldozers have been dispatched to the scene, according to Cal Fire.

A News Channel 3 news team is en route to the scene.