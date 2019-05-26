Brush fire breaks out in Palm Desert
Cal Fire responding to Palm Desert brush fire
PALM DESERT, Calif. - A brush fire was reported just after 3 a.m., burning south of Interstate 10 and west of Washington Street in Palm Desert.
Cal Fire was on scene.
