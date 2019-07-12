Brush fire breaks out in Mecca, torches building, 5-8 acres
MECCA, Calif.- - A brush fire has broken out in near Lincoln Street and Avenue 66 in Mecca.
The blaze, which was reported at 10:49 a.m., has already engulfed one structure, a "small outbuilding" according to Cal Fire.
The fire is burning five to eight acres currently, in an area of heavy brush. No injuries have been reported. 13 fire engines, 50 firefighters, and a bulldozer have been dispatched to the scene. =
A News Channel 3 news team is en route to the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.
