Brush fire breaks out in Juniper Flats causing evacuations

Photo credit: Volunteer Reserve Photographer Mike Murawski via CAL Fire Twitter

Photo credit: Volunteer Reserve Photographer Mike Murawski via CAL Fire Twitter

JUNIPER FLATS, Calif. - A fire is burning in Juniper Flats east of Nuevo.

Cal Fire is calling this the "horseshoe fire".

As of Sunday morning, the fire covers 200 acres and is 10 percent contained.

Cal Fire says mandatory evacuations are in place for the community of Mayberry near the intersection of Cottonwood avenue and Warren road.

An evacuation center has been established at Tahquitz High School in Hemet.

No word yet what caused the blaze. Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about the "horseshoe fire."



