Crash damages Chevron station gas pump in Palm Desert
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriffs say a multi-car crash at Highway 111 and Plaza Way, in Palm Desert, left one Chevron gas station heavily damaged, with at least one gas pump knocked over.
Sheriffs say they crash that happened around 9 p.m. Thursday night was non-injury, but no word on exactly how many cars were involved.
No word on a cause or if the station will be open in the morning. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15