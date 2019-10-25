Crash damages Chevron station gas pump in Palm Desert

102419 cheveron axe air

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriffs say a multi-car crash at Highway 111 and Plaza Way, in Palm Desert, left one Chevron gas station heavily damaged, with at least one gas pump knocked over.

Sheriffs say they crash that happened around 9 p.m. Thursday night was non-injury, but no word on exactly how many cars were involved.

No word on a cause or if the station will be open in the morning. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.