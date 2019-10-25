News

Crash damages Chevron station gas pump in Palm Desert

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 12:20 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 09:00 AM PDT

102419 cheveron axe air

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriffs say a multi-car crash at Highway 111 and Plaza Way, in Palm Desert, left one Chevron gas station heavily damaged, with at least one gas pump knocked over.

Sheriffs say they crash that happened around 9 p.m. Thursday night was non-injury, but no word on exactly how many cars were involved.

No word on a cause or if the station will be open in the morning. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries