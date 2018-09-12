American Cab's permit suspended

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - American Cab's permit has been suspended.

“American Cab is not in compliance with SunLine Services Group Ordinance No. 2016-01 and has been notified of such," reads a statement from Scott Jurgens, customer service manager of SunLine Transit Agency. "As of today, their permit has been suspended. SunLine has no knowledge of American Cab being out of business.”

The Thousand Palms-based taxi service touts "95 late-model taxi cabs and minivans" in its fleet, according to the company website.

American Cab vehicles were seen still picking up and dropping off patrons from Palm Springs International airport as of 1PM.

