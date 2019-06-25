Brandini Toffee to open first store outside the Coachella Valley

Brandini Toffee set to open first store

Brandini Toffee is opening their first store outside of the Coachella Valley.

Brandini Toffee was founded in 2006 by two La Quinta High School sophomores as a way to raise money for a class trip to Italy. Since then, the family-owned company has grown to include three stores throughout the Coachella Valley and has received national recognition from Oprah Winfrey's O List, the Martha Stewart Show, the Food Network.

The company will continue its expansion with a new store set to open in Los Angeles.

Brandon Weimer, one of the company's co-founders says they have been looking for some time to find the store's next location.

"We are ready to leave the nest so to speak, and we think Los Angeles is the perfect place for it," Weimer said.

The company hopes to open their Los Angeles store by October 1.

In the valley, you can find Brandino Toffee stores in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and the Desert Hills Outlets in Cabazon.