Braille Institute celebrates 100 years

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - Braille Institute Rancho Mirage celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the Braille Institute Friday with an outdoor party.

The party was open to the public, attendees met Braille students, volunteers, and staff. Guests also got to tour the center, enjoy music, food, and raffles and speak with experts on low vision and community resources.

Braille Institute provides hundreds of free programs to help people living with diminished vision. Each year, they serve 37,000 people of all ages in their seven centers and 300 community outreach locations across Southern California.

Braille Institute Rancho Mirage has been at its current location at at 70-251 Ramon Road for 30 years. Some of the free services this center provides include classes and workshops in computers, horticulture, cooking, art, and exercise/balance. Some classes are also conducted in Spanish. They also offer guidance for students and their families about dealing with the emotional issues that arise when someone loses their sight. If students aren't able to travel, the center offers in-home visits.

