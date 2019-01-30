Boys, 12 and 13, believed to be responsible for Yucca Valley vandalism spree

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif.- - San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two male juveniles suspected of causing over a thousand dollars in property damage in Yucca Valley over a 3-day span in January.

Deputies received the first report vandalism on January 17 at 3:00 p.m. on the 59000 block of Sunnyslope Drive. The victim reporting seeing a large group of juveniles throw a rock through the window of a construction trailer on the property, causing approximately $265 in damages.

Six days later on January 23, deputies received another report, this time at 2:30 p.m. to the same location. According to the victim, the same group of juveniles returned to the property and threw another rock through a different window of the trailer, causing another $265 in damage.

On January 24 at 3:00 p.m., deputies received reports of a group of juveniles who had thrown a large piece of asphalt through a windshield at the La Contenta bus yard causing $300 in damage.

The juvenile suspects fled the scene before the deputies arrived following all three incidents.

Deputies received a tip indicating that the juvenile suspects may be students at La Contenta Middle School, which was located about a half mile away from the first two vandalism incidents. Deputies conducted several interviews with students and confirmed that the vandalism suspects were two students, aged 12 and 13, at the school.

The juvenile suspects were released to their parents after this determination. The case has been referred to the juvenile district attorney's office.

Anyone with additional information relating to this case is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin Station, at (760) 366-4175. To issue an anonymous tip, call We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME, or use their online digital form at WeTip.com .