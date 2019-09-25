Boy injured in Moreno Valley school fight declared 'clinically dead'

MORENO VALLEY, Calif.- - A 13-year-old boy who was hit in the face and knocked into unconsciousness during a fight at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley last week has been declared ``clinically dead,'' the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced today.



Sheriff's officials said the teen, identified only as Diego, was declared dead Tuesday night, but he remains on life support while his family makes arrangements to donate his organs.



The fight broke out on the campus of Landmark Middle School at 15261 Legendary Drive about 1 p.m. Sept. 16, said Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. William Stens.



Deputies were called to the location to investigate after the boy was taken to Riverside University Medical Center for treatment of ``significant injuries,'' Stens said.



He did not specify what prompted the altercation, a portion of which was caught on cellphone video.



The video shows one boy punching another in the face, causing him to bang his head on a pillar. Witnesses said he began foaming at the mouth.



Two 13-year-old students at the school were arrested hours after the fight. Sheriff's officials said Wednesday the suspects remain in custody, ``facing prosecution for this assault.'' Due to their ages, their names were not released.

