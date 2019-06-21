Box truck's side peels off on I-10

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A box truck suffered a particularly unique mechanical failure this morning, as its side ripped off while it was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near the Indian Canyon Drive exit on the freeway.

The driver, who was traveling from Texas to Fresno, told News Channel 3 that he noticed that his truck was becoming hard to control on the roadway. He then glanced in his mirror and "saw something strange"; after exiting the vehicle, he saw that the roof was partially torn off his box truck.

He did not sustain any injuries. The driver is currently awaiting a mechanic to assess the damage.

Earlier this morning, a box truck overturned off Highway 111 near Overture Drive. According to CHP, the incident was "likely wind-related".

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Indian Canyon Drive & Gene Autry Trail remain closed at the wash due to windy conditions.

Gusty conditions continue for Friday with a Wind Advisory in place until 9 PM.