Box Canyon Road reopens ahead of schedule

MECCA, Calif.- - Box Canyon Road has reopened.

An 8-mile stretch of the road was shut down for a repair project that was scheduled to run from March 18 to June. The road sustained major damage due to a pair of storms that rolled through the area in September and October.

“Box Canyon Road is used by hikers, campers, leisure travelers, and workers, with access to the Painted Canyons, a spectacular natural attraction in the eastern Coachella Valley,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “Granite Construction crews and the Transportation Department did terrific work to reopen this road so we can again utilize this beautiful and important route.”

The repair project cost $3 million and was completed by Granite Construction company. According to a release from Supervisor Perez's office, the repair work began in February.

The roadway serves as a primary artery connected Mecca to Interstate 10.