Border Patrol seizes 100+ pounds of meth in series of busts near Salton Sea

SALTON CITY, Calif.- - Over 100 total pounds of methamphetamine was seized in a series of drug busts made by Border Patrol agents on Thursday, according to a news release from El Centro Sector Border Patrol.

Three U.S. citizens suspected of attempting to smuggle the drugs were taken into custody over a seven-hour span.

The first bust came at 12.50 p.m., when a 25-year-old man driving a red Ford F-150 came came to an immigration inspection checkpoint on Highway 86. A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the bed of the vehicle during secondary inspection, and after searching the truck wall, agents found 10 sealed packages. The packages, weighing 26.54 pounds, were analyzed and determine to be methamphetamine. The drugs had an estimated street value of $66,350.

At 2:13 p.m., a 25-year-old woman approached the checkpoint in a green Jeep Compass. A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the vehicle, and it was waived along for further inspection. During secondary inspection, agents discovered 47 sealed packages hidden in the vehicle's gas tank and quarter panels.

The packages weighed 52.28 pounds and were determined to contain a substance consistent with the characteristics of methamphetamine. The drugs had an estimated street value of $130,700.

At 7:11 p.m., a black Kia Sorrento driven by a 28-year-old woman approached the checkpoint and was waved along for secondary inspection. A Border Patrol canine alerted agents tot he vehicle, who inspected and found 20 sealed packages. The packages contained a substance with the characteristics of methamphetamine.

All told, 20 packages weighed 22 pounds. It's estimated that the packages had an estimated street value of $55,000.

The suspects, vehicles, and packages were transferred to Drug Enforcement Administration custody.

"Our checkpoints serve as a multi-layered approach to securing our nation's borders,'' said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Ryan J. Scudder via news release. "Seizures such as these highlight the important job our men and women are doing on a daily basis to keep these dangerous drugs out of our communities.''

The identities of the suspects were not provided by El Centro Sector Border Patrol.