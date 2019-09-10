Border Patrol arrests sex offender near Calexico
CALEXICO, Calif.- - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender near Calexico early Monday morning.
At around 7 a.m., agents encountered a man suspected of illegally attempting to enter the U.S. approximately 18 miles to the east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Station for processing.
After an immigration and criminal history screening, the man was positively identified as 26-year-old Mexican national Mauricio Moreno-Garcia.
Moreno-Garcia was convicted of Sexual Lewdness with a Child under the age of 14 in Nevada in 2016 and was sentenced to 24-60 months in prison, according to a Border Patrol news release. He was removed from the country on January 11, 2018.
Moreno-Garcia remains in federal custody pending prosecution
Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 21 individuals convicted or wanted for sexual assault charges after they entered the country illegally.
