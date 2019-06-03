Border Patrol arrests previously-deported sex offenders

CALEXICO, Calif.- - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two previously-deported sex offenders over the weekend.

On Saturday at 12:30 a.m., agents observed a man who appeared to be illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border three miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. The man was taken into Border Patrol custody and transported to the El Centro station for processing.

After an immigration and criminal history screening, it was revealed that the man, 32-year-old Mexican national Pascual Nava-Gutierrez, had previously been convicted for third-degree rape and fourth-degree assault in Marion County, Oregon in March 2012. Nava received a 60-month sentenced and was required to register as a sex offender. He was also convicted of on a charge of re-entering the country as an illegal alien in May 2018. For the May offense, he was sentenced to six months in prison.

The second arrest occurred at 8:55 p.m. approximately 29 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents observed a man, later revealed to be 47-year-old Mexican national Valentin Valdivia-Alvarez, attempting to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

Valdivia-Alvarez was transported the El Centro station and processed. An immigration and criminal history screening revealed the suspect had a previous conviction of committing a lewd/lascivious acts with a child and having sex with a minor. He was sentenced to one year in jail and five years probation. Valdivia-Alvarez was ordered to be removed from the U.S. in March 2011.

Both suspects are being held in federal custody as they await prosecution.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 18 suspects who were either previously convicted or wanted on sexual assault charges who were in the country illegally.