Border Patrol arrests man for attempting to smuggle meth in A/C blower
SALTON CITY, Calif.- - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old man at an immigration checkpoint near Salton City for attempting to smuggle nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine in his SUV's air conditioner blower.
At 4:45 p.m. Thursday, agents stopped a blue Chevrolet Blazer at Border Patrol's checkpoint located on Highway 86. A canine detection unit was alert to the vehicle, and it was waved along for secondary inspection.
During secondary inspection, agents found 14 packages of methamphetamine located in the vehicle's air conditioner blower. After examination, the agents determined the characteristics of the substance matched those of methamphetamine.
The methamphetamine weighed 9.88 pounds and had an estimated street value of $26,000.
The suspect, drugs, and vehicle are set to be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
