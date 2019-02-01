News

Border Patrol arrests man for attempting to smuggle meth in A/C blower

By:

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 12:04 PM PST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 12:04 PM PST

SALTON CITY, Calif.- - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old man at an immigration checkpoint near Salton City for attempting to smuggle nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine in his SUV's air conditioner blower.

At 4:45 p.m. Thursday, agents stopped a blue Chevrolet Blazer at Border Patrol's checkpoint located on Highway 86. A canine detection unit was alert to the vehicle, and it was waved along for secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection, agents found 14 packages of methamphetamine located in the vehicle's air conditioner blower. After examination, the agents determined the characteristics of the substance matched those of methamphetamine. 

The methamphetamine weighed 9.88 pounds and had an estimated street value of $26,000. 

The suspect, drugs, and vehicle are set to be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries