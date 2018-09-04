Border Patrol arrests man for allegedly trying to smuggle 38+ lbs of meth

SALTON CITY, Calif.- - A 26-year-old Mexican citizen was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle 38.58 lbs of meth through a Border Patrol checkpoint in Salton City.

At 12:53 a.m. Monday, an unidentified 26-year-old Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) approached an El Centro Sector Border Patrol immigration checkpoint on Highway 86 in a white Jeep Cherokee. After an initial inspection, the vehicle was passed along for secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents were able to locate 35 vacuum-sealed packages stored in the vehicle's gas tank, with the help of a canine detection team. After examination and testing, the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The combined weight of the packages totaled out to 38.58 lbs. It is estimated that the packages have a street value of $102,237.

In the 2018 fiscal year, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have seized more than 1,076 pounds of methamphetamine, with a total street value of $2.5 million.

The suspect, his vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

