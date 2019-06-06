News

Body found in Windy Point, foul play not suspected

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:55 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:14 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Riverside Sheriff's deputies discovered a body this morning in Windy Point.

Foul play is not suspected, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The deceased person was an adult male. Deputies received the report of the body near the Valero Gas Station near the intersection of Overture Drive and Highway 111 in the North Palm Springs Windy Point community. 

The man appeared to be a transient in his 40s. His identity has not been released.

A News Channel 3 news team is en route to the scene. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.


