Body found in Coachella Valley Water District settling pond

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A woman's body was found in a Coachella Valley Water District's settling pond in North Palm Springs on Tuesday morning, according to Palm Springs Police Department Sergeant Mike Casavan.

An autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death has not been "100% verified", per Casavan.

The woman's identity has not been released. Law enforcement is currently awaiting Bio Tox test results to confirm the cause of death. The only information available about the deceased is that she was a "female adult".

The call went in about the report of a body in one of the ponds around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The body was discovered by CVWD employees.

The death investigation is ongoing.

News Channel 3 reached out to the Coachella Valley Water District in regard to the incident. CVWD confirmed that an incident did occur in the area of the ponds Wednesday, but deferred to local law enforcement about further information.

Full statement from CVWD:

"Our organization is saddened by this tragedy and we have the deepest sympathy for the young woman and her family. CVWD is committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement officials. We will provide them with whatever resources we can that will be helpful in the investigation."

