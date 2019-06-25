Body found in Coachella, roads closed for investigation
COACHELLA, Calif.- - A body of a woman was found in Coachella this morning and some area roads have been shut down as deputies work to investigate, according to Deputy Mike Vasquez, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
The body was found on the 82600 block of Avenue 53. Avenue 53 is currently closed between Monroe Street and Jackson Street for the investigation.
Deputies received a call of a deceased woman on the side of the road at around 6 a.m. this morning.
The circumstances of the woman's death are currently unknown.
As of 12 p.m., no further information was available about the incident.
A News Channel 3 news team is on the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.
