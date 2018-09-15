Vote for our 'Play of the Week' for week 5
Week 5 is in the books, now it's your turn to help us find out what is "Play of the Week"
Vote below from our top three nominees. Winners will be announced Monday at 6 on News Channel 3 and remember to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake and Cody every Friday at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores.
Be sure to follow @BlakeArthurKESQ and @CodyWKrupp on Twitter and watch the Best Local Sports Show for all the coverage.
Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15