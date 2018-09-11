Blood drive held for local girl seeking heart transplant

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A blood drive will be held in Desert Hot Springs today for 12-year-old Codi Pelton, a Coachella Valley girl needing a heart transplant due to a rare condition.



The drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission Springs Water District, 66575 Second St. to raise funds for Codi, who suffers from hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a birth defect in which the left side of the heart is underdeveloped.



Donors will receive a 9/11 Remembrance t-shirt, a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org Donors must be at least 15 years of age, though donors under 18 must provide written parental consent. Parent consent forms are available at the drive or at www.LStream.org Prospective donors must be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15