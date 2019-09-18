BLM Officer cleared in June 2018 OIS

Police lights

The Riverside County DA's Office has cleared a Bureau of Land Management officer who was involved in a non-fatal shooting last year of any criminal liability.

The shooting occurred on the night of June 11, 2018 near Indio Hills in the area of Berdoo Canyon Road east of Dillon Road.

BLM officers were called to the area to help Joshua Tree National Park Service Rangers with an investigation into illegal off-roading and failure to yield. A BLM officer attempted to stop the off-roading vehicle and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Further details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

A woman on the off-roading vehicle was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. A man was detained at the scene.

The Riverside County Sheriff Department was called in to investigate the shooting.