Billboard of President Trump in Thousand Palms vandalized

By:

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 04:30 PM PST

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 04:30 PM PST

A billboard of President Donald Trump has been vandalized.

Rod Vandenburg, the owner of the billboard, told News Channel 3 he found out yesterday that his billboard had been hit with paintballs.

The billboard, located on Varner Road east of Cook Street, has been up since Nov. 2016. Vandenburg says he's surprised it took this long for the billboard to be vandalized.

"I thought, 'Wow this is terrible.' I get a lot of hate calls because of it and it's surprising it hasn't been done sooner," Vandenburg said. "I just wish everyone could get along. You know? You have people on the left, on the right. I'm just a business owner trying to promote business."

The owner said he had a group of workers try to clean up the billboard, but he may have to replace the whole thing, which would cost him thousands of dollars.

At this time it is unknown who vandalized the billboard.

