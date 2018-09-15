Billboard honors valley's youngest victims of neuroblastoma

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Thanks to a "Lamar Advertising" and an anonymous donor, a billboard is up featuring the faces of some of our valley's youngest victims of neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

The local non-profit Desi Strong Foundation isn't disclosing the location. They want people to find it and take a selfie with it. The first five people to post pictures on their Facebook page with the billboard get a free 'Desi Strong' t-shirt.

September is childhood cancer awareness month. The pictures will also show the valley your commitment to "going gold" in recognition of pediatric cancer.

Among the faces featured on the billboard are Desirae Cechin and Riley Rose Sherman. Both young girls passed away from neuroblastoma.