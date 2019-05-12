News

Nine adaptive bikes given to children with special needs

ACME Moving & Storage hosted the event

Posted: May 12, 2019 06:57 AM PDT

Updated: May 12, 2019 07:37 AM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif. - ACME Moving & Storage hosted a bike giveaway Saturday for children with special needs. 

The event was in partnership with Variety Children's Charity of the Desert. We're told a group of volunteers assembled nine adaptive bikes for the giveaway. Firefighters were there, giving children and their families a fun and unique experience. Therapists were also on site to tune bikes to each child's needs.

Organizers say Variety Children's Charity of the Desert aims to positively impact the lives of special needs and underserved children. They say they are trying to reach out to the community for more support, volunteers, and donations. For more information, visit variertyofthedesert.org.

