Nine adaptive bikes given to children with special needs

PALM DESERT, Calif. - ACME Moving & Storage hosted a bike giveaway Saturday for children with special needs.

The event was in partnership with Variety Children's Charity of the Desert. We're told a group of volunteers assembled nine adaptive bikes for the giveaway. Firefighters were there, giving children and their families a fun and unique experience. Therapists were also on site to tune bikes to each child's needs.