Bighorn sheep herd spotted in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - The Tradition Golf Club's website lists three levels of membership: 'Golf Membership', 'Junior Membership', and 'Club Membership'. The eligibility requirements for each level at the La Quinta resort vary, but not once is there a mention of hooves or horns.

So, spotting a herd of bighorn sheep at the country club seems perfectly within the community's guidelines. Last Friday, Kevin Steadman, owner and operator of Steadman Pool Service, was at a home at Tradition Golf Club when he spotted some out of the ordinary poolside loungers.

The video passed along to News Channel 3 by Kevin's wife, Michelle Watters Steadman, has been making the rounds on social media, racking up over 10,000 video views on Facebook.

The country club sits nestled at the foot of the Santa Rosa mountain range, a natural habitat for Bighorn sheep.