Big rig overturns, catches fire on I-10 near Chiriaco Summit
Forces full closure
CHIRIACO SUMMIT, Calif.- - A truck driver sustained serious burns today in a fiery solo crash on Interstate 10 near Chiriaco Summit.
A semi truck overturned and caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 8:39 a.m. crash closed the westbound I-10 at Cottonwood Springs Road.
Cal Fire Riverside reported the fire was contained at 9:41 a.m.
The unidentified driver suffered burns to 50 to 70 percent of his or her body and was airlifted to a burn center, according to Cal Fire.
No other vehicles were involved, according to the CHP.
The westbound I-10 was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.
