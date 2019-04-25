Lanes reopen following I-10 big rig accident
BANNING, Calif.- - UPDATE 11:40 AM: All lanes have reopened. Traffic remains slow in the area.
***
A jackknifed tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 eastbound is causing significant traffic backup in the Banning area Thursday morning.
The accident, which was reported at 10:26 a.m, occurred near the Banning scales. The disabled big rig is reportedly blocking several lanes.
Vehicles are using the right-hand shoulder and center median to navigate around the crash.
It is unclear at this time what caused the accident. There is no information on injuries at this time.
A truck with a camper shell had rolled over blocking all lanes on I-10 eastbound near the Malki Road exit in Cabazon around 10:06 a.m., but traffic is now slowly moving through that area.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15