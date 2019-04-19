Big rig catches fire on I-10 westbound, shuts down lanes

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A big rig caught fire on Interstate 10 westbound near the Washington Street exit in Palm Desert, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at 10:38 a.m. The blaze was put out by 11:00 a.m. One lane remains closed westbound and traffic is now moving slowly.

The cab of the big rig was destroyed by the fire.

The eastbound freeway is already choked up with Coachella traffic.

A News Channel 3 news team is en route to the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.